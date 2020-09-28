Exeter man gets $2 million settlement after concert diver lands on him

An Exeter man has received a $2 million settlement after he was struck by a stage diver during a hard rock concert at New Jersey’s famed Asbury Park.
Jason Kooken, 46, suffered spinal injuries in the incident on April 2, 2017, and filed suit in a New Jersey court.
A retired Massachusetts police officer, Kooken was seriously hurt when the diver flipped off the stage and landed on his head, according to Clark Law Firm, P.C., which represented him in the case.
In a statement, the Belmar, N.J.-based firm said Kooken became trapped in a large crowd near the stage and that toward the end of the concert a patron in a gray hooded sweatshirt was “allowed to climb onto the stage, turn back, and do a corkscrew jump over the lead singer and onto the client’s head, damaging his spine. He immediately fell to the ground and lost feeling in his extremities.”
Kooken underwent surgeries that included a spinal fusion and later received extensive rehabilitation and physical therapy.
He was described as “extremely active” before the incident and “worked diligently with his doctors to return to his pre-incident activities of surfing, bike riding and skiing,” the firm said.
His lawyer, Mark W. Morris, settled the case with the concert promoter and event organizer, Asbury Audio Inc., for the full $2 million insurance policy limit after it went to mediation last month.
“We are pleased we were able to recover the maximum amount of available insurance coverage for our client. This type of needless injury should have been prevented and they should not have let people jump off the stage onto the crowd,” Morris said in the statement.
He added, “People who go to concerts should not have to worry about someone landing on their head. It is important concert venues and promoters hire competent security people that don’t let this kind of thing happen. We hope by achieving this result, we can prevent this kind of thing from happening to others in the future.”
Morris said Kooken was “relieved to put this upsetting matter behind him” and did not want to comment on the case.