MANCHESTER — An Exeter man pleaded guilty Thursday to two charges Thursday, after police said he had inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old.
Patrick O'Brien, 61, of Exeter, was arrested in October. Manchester police said an investigation was started in September when someone called city police, concerned about O'Brien's relationship with a 13-year-old. Police said an investigation found O'Brien had inappropriate contact with the child in Manchester.
On Thursday, O'Brien pleaded guilty to charges of felonious sexual assault and human trafficking. Manchester police said his defense attorneys reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.
O'Brien was sentenced to seven years in prison, the mandatory minimum sentence for Class B felonies. If he completes a treatment program for sex offenders, according to a police news release, he could be released in six years. Once he is released, O'Brien will be a registered sex offender. He will have to stay out of Manchester and avoid contact with children, among other conditions.