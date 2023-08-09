NASHUA — A jury trial has been scheduled in the case of Dale E. Holloway Jr., the former Manchester man accused of walking into a church wedding in Pelham and shooting three people, including the bishop performing the ceremony.
Holloway, 40, who is currently serving a 7 1/2- to 15-year state prison sentence after pleading guilty to severely beating his public defender during a meeting at Valley Street jail a week after the church incident, is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court South in late October for what is estimated to be a nine-day trial, according to new entries in his case summary.
The jury selection process is expected to take place Monday, Oct. 30, with the trial itself to begin Tuesday, Oct. 31, and continue on Nov. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9.
The estimate is based on several factors, such as the number of witnesses that prosecutors and the defense expect to call to testify and unexpected developments that sometimes arise during the proceedings.
Holloway is accused of opening fire inside the New England Pentecostal Ministries on Bridge Street, which is Route 38, shooting Bishop Stanley Choate as well as the bride, Claire McCulllen, during the wedding ceremony. The groom, Mark Castiglione, was struck in the head with a firearm during the altercation.
The sudden spate of violence in a church on an otherwise quiet morning in Pelham stunned the entire community well beyond the NEP church family. Members gathered in prayer for Bishop Choate, who was shot in the chest and was rushed to Tufts Medical Center in Boston in serious condition.
McMullen, 60, sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. She was treated at a local hospital and expected to recover, police said.
Castiglione, also 60, suffered relatively minor injuries when Holloway allegedly struck him in the head with the handgun, Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said at the time.
Castiglione and McMullen were treated at a local hospital and later released.
Quick-thinking wedding guests promptly subdued Holloway, then held him down until police arrived.
Police initially charged him with one count of first-degree assault, a Class A felony, for allegedly shooting Choate in the chest.
Less than 24 hours later, however, authorities filed additional charges, bringing to seven the number of charges on which Holloway will be tried, according to his case summary.
They include one count each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted murder, which are special felonies; one count each of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree assault, Class A felonies; one count each of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and second-degree assault — deadly weapon and bodily injury, Class B felonies; and one count of simple assault, Class A misdemeanor.
Recent filings in the case indicate Holloway wasn’t satisfied with the representation he received from what he described as his “contract attorney,” claiming the attorney, whom he didn’t name, didn’t communicate sufficiently with Holloway.
He therefore filed a motion asking the court to allow him to proceed pro-se, meaning he would represent himself rather than be represented by an attorney.
Another motion Holloway recently filed asks the court to have the contract lawyer turn over his files to Holloway, because they contain “new discovery” and “exculpatory evidence” to which he is entitled.