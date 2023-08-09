NASHUA — A jury trial has been scheduled in the case of Dale E. Holloway Jr., the former Manchester man accused of walking into a church wedding in Pelham and shooting three people, including the bishop performing the ceremony.

Holloway, 40, who is currently serving a 7 1/2- to 15-year state prison sentence after pleading guilty to severely beating his public defender during a meeting at Valley Street jail a week after the church incident, is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court South in late October for what is estimated to be a nine-day trial, according to new entries in his case summary.