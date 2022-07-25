Jury view
Surrounded by Coos County deputy sheriffs and by members of his legal team, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy (wearing glasses, looking to his left) was on hand as the jury in his negligent homicide trial visited sites related to the case.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER — Jurors in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the truck driver accused of striking and killing seven motorcycle riders on June 21, 2019, visited the crash site Monday on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.

The site is located less than a half mile east of the Mount Jefferson View Motel & Cabins, where the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was staying for a weekend that was built around its annual meeting at a VFW hall in neighboring Gorham.