Surrounded by Coos County deputy sheriffs and by members of his legal team, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy (wearing glasses, looking to his left) was on hand as the jury in his negligent homicide trial visited sites related to the case.
LANCASTER — Jurors in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the truck driver accused of striking and killing seven motorcycle riders on June 21, 2019, visited the crash site Monday on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
The site is located less than a half mile east of the Mount Jefferson View Motel & Cabins, where the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was staying for a weekend that was built around its annual meeting at a VFW hall in neighboring Gorham.
The club is made up of Marines and Navy Fleet Marine Force corpsmen and friends and family members.
The crash killed Albert Mazza Jr. of Lee, Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, Desma Oakes of Concord, Aaron Perry of Farmington, Daniel Pereira of Riverside, R.I., and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr of Lakeville, Mass.
Zhukovskyy, who had confessed to using cocaine and heroin earlier on the day of the crash, was charged with multiple counts of negligent homicide, negligent homicide/DUI, and manslaughter/reckless operation, and one count each of DUI aggravated collision with serious injury and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Prosecutors initially said Zhukovskyy, who was driving a Dodge pickup truck and towing a gooseneck vehicle trailer, crossed from the westbound travel lane and struck the riders and struck the group of Jarheads, who had just left the Mount Jefferson View.
Prosecutors amended the charges after a second accident reconstruction report determined that the motorcycle operated by Mazza, who had a blood-alcohol content over the legal limit, had crossed into Zhukovskyy’s lane and struck the truck’s left front tire.
Represented by public defenders Jay Duguay and Steve Mirkin, Zhukovskyy, 27, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The prosecution and defense will present their opening statements in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster Tuesday morning.
On Monday, the jury was taken on a tour of key sites in the case.
According to court documents, on the day of the crash Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Mass. was working for a vehicle-transport company in that community and was delivering a car to the Berlin City Auto Group in Gorham.
Prosecutor Joshua Speicher of the Attorney General’s Office directed the jurors to pay attention to the layout of the multi-brand dealership, which has a posted 5 mph speed limit in the lot.
Zhukovskyy delivered the car before 6 p.m., Speicher said, adding that the jurors will hear from witnesses in court that he “drove very poorly and unsafely through the parking lot.”
Speicher said witnesses will also testify about how Zhukovskyy drove west from Gorham on Route 2, past Lowe’s Garage, and how he drove coming into the crash site.
Jurors also visited the crash site and walked to the Mount Jefferson View to get an east-facing perspective of what the Jarheads would have seen.
Two monuments erected at Mount Jefferson View to honor the victims were covered in blue plastic tarps on Monday.
Speicher explained that the site visits were done “So you (the jurors) can create a mental picture.”
Defense attorney Duguay gave jurors a similar address, urging them to make mental notes while on the site visits because at trial, there will be “a lot of photographs” they will need to put into context.
At Berlin City Auto Group, he wanted them to note the layout of the buildings and “the signage in the parking lots” for car-carriers making deliveries.
From Berlin City Auto Group to the crash site, Duguay asked jurors to be aware of the passing zones on the highway, while at the scene he wanted them to consider the road itself, its crest and curves.