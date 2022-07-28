LANCASTER — Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s alleged drug use on the day his truck struck and killed seven motorcyclists on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph bookended the fourth day of his trial Thursday.
In what is expected to be a three-week trial in Coos County Superior Court, the state is building the case that Zhukovskyy was impaired by heroin, cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the June 21, 2019, crash that killed riders from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Mass., was driving a heavy-duty pickup towing an empty car-carrier trailer when the accident occurred. The state contends he caused the crash by crossing the center line.
The defense claims that Jarheads president Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr. of Lee, who was leading the ride, crossed the center line and hit Zhukovskyy’s front tire.
Mazza was killed, as were Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, Desma Oakes of Concord, Aaron Perry of Farmington, Daniel Pereira of Riverside, R.I., and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr of Lakeville, Mass.
First on the scene
Brian Lamarre, a part-time police officer who was coming home from a shift with the Northumberland Police Department, was the first emergency responder at the crash scene, even though he was off-duty.
Traveling east on Route 2, “I noticed a whisper of smoke coming up in front of me on the road,” he said, and upon getting closer observed “debris along the road, bodies, somebody beneath the trailer, motorcycles beneath the truck.”
It was, he said, “a scene you don’t want to see.”
Although he wasn’t on duty, Lamarre realized he needed to do something and started by trying to calm people down, which at the time, “was pretty difficult.”
He said he heard shouts that “the driver (Zhukovskyy) needs to get out of the way.” Lamarre didn’t understand what that meant until someone yelled, “You need to remove the driver from the area. They might hurt him.”
Lamarre said he asked Zhukovskyy to cross to the northern side of the road and position himself behind Lamarre’s truck for safety.
At one point, Lamarre said, Zhukovskyy asked him, “Am I in trouble?” Lamarre said he responded that his immediate concern was helping the injured.
Lamarre said Zhukovskyy was fully cooperative during their 15 or so minutes together.
Upon cross examination by defense attorney Steve Mirkin, Lamarre said he thought threats against Zhukovskyy were just “people spouting off.”
Lamarre told Mirkin that he didn’t have time to observe Zhukovskyy for signs of impairment, but said the driver, while in shock, had no problems understanding him, standing or walking. He said there was nothing about Zhukovskyy’s condition that he felt compelled to alert other officers about.
Troopers testify
State police Lt. James O’Leary said his task at the crash scene was to create a pen and paper diagram of all vehicles involved and of the locations of the victims’ bodies. He also assisted in moving the bodies to a staging area.
As prosecutors showed jurors photos from the scene, O’Leary explained what they were seeing, at one point noting that what was on the road was “blood from victims, flesh from body parts.” The jurors were also shown photos of several bodies.
Mirkin’s cross examination of state police Trooper Sean Flaherty allowed the defense to expand on its point that the initial collision analysis and reconstruction report was deeply flawed, so much so that the state had to retain a private party to do a second report, whose findings were more favorable to Zhukovskyy.
Trooper Derek Newcomb, a member of the State Police Mobile Enforcement Team, said he had attended advanced-impairment detection training a month before responding to the crash in Randolph, but later conceded that impairment by drugs is more difficult to detect than impairment by alcohol.
Prior to having blood drawn at the hospital after the crash, Zhukovskyy admitted using marijuana a week before the crash, but said nothing about using heroin, cocaine or fentanyl, Newcomb said.
Apart from what he thought was “a heavy Russian accent” (Zhukovskyy is a native of Ukraine who came to the U.S. a decade ago) Newcomb said he told Coos County Attorney John McCormick in a phone call that “I didn’t observe any signs of impairment” in Zhukovskyy’s behavior.
“Just saw black”
The trial picked up Thursday where it had left off on Wednesday afternoon, with testimony by prosecution witness Valerie Ribeiro, who had been riding on her husband Manny’s motorcycle, not far from Mazza.
Mirkin questioned Ribeiro about a written statement the day of the crash in which she said “a gray tow truck” crossed into the Jarheads’ lane and struck Mazza. In an interview the next day, she recalled just seeing “black,” the blurring of Zhukovskyy’s truck and of Mazza’s motorcycle, both of which were dark colored.
“You didn’t say anything about the truck coming over the lines” in the June 22 interview, Mirkin said, to which Ribeiro answered, “Right.”
When Mirkin posed the question in a different way by emphasizing that Ribeiro said she “just saw black,” but no truck crossing into the Jarheads’ lane, Ribeiro replied, “Yup.”