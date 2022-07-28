Zhukovskyy's family looks on
Members of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s family, foreground, follow the proceedings on Thursday in Coos County Superior Court. Zhukovskyy is seated between defense counsel Steve Mirkin, left, and Deputy Sheriff Richard Kimber.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER — Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s alleged drug use on the day his truck struck and killed seven motorcyclists on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph bookended the fourth day of his trial Thursday.

In what is expected to be a three-week trial in Coos County Superior Court, the state is building the case that Zhukovskyy was impaired by heroin, cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the June 21, 2019, crash that killed riders from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

Zhukovsskyy in court, Day4
Defendant Volodymyr Zhukovskyy stands Thursday in Coos County Superior Court as the jury enters the courtroom in his trial.