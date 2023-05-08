Defense table

Dean R. Kenneson, left, and his attorney Ted Lothstein listen on Monday at the start of his trial on charges of assault and reckless conduct in the shooting of Jacob Sanborn in March 2022 outside the Rumney Post Office.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

NORTH HAVERHILL — Long-simmering family animosity was allegedly behind the confrontation that led Dean R. Kenneson to shoot Jacob Sanborn in the parking lot at the Rumney Post Office on March 1, 2022.

Sanborn, 31, of Rumney, suffered a minor gunshot wound in the incident and returned to work the next day.

First witness
Buy Now

Jacob Sanborn, at left, was the state’s first witness in the assault and reckless conduct trial of Dean R. Kenneson, who is accused of shooting Sanborn outside the Rumney Post Office in March 2022.