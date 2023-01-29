Protest following the release of videos showing Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols, in New York

The attorney representing the family of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers, called on Congress Sunday to pass police reform legislation, and said Nichols' mother hoped the tragedy could lead to a "greater good."

"Shame on us if we don't use his tragic death to finally get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed," Ben Crump told CNN's "State of the Union."