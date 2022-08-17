The family of Spec. Vanessa Guillén, the Fort Hood soldier who was sexually harassed, killed and dismembered while she served at the Texas base, is suing the Army over "the nightmare she had to endure while serving," her lawyer says.

According to a complaint filed Friday, Guillén's family is seeking $35 million from the Department of the Army after she "suffered mental anguish, fear, emotional distress, physical injury and death as a result of sexual harassment, rape, sodomy and physical assault" between Oct. 1, 2019, and April 22, 2020. The family is seeking $10 million for wrongful death and $25 million for personal injury claims two years after Guillén, 20, was killed by a fellow soldier, a death that helped press the Army to investigate how it handles missing members.