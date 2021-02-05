The widower of the woman who was killed at the Timberland headquarters in Stratham in February 2020 is suing the company that employed the security guard charged with her murder.
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, lawyers representing the husband of Catherine "Cassie" Heppner say that the security company, Securitas, should never have hired the man charged with Heppner's murder, Robert Pavao, and that it should have fired him after he made odd comments at work, months before Heppner was killed.
Securitas has not responded to phone calls or emailed requests for comment on the suit.
“Securitas USA is deeply saddened by the events that took place in Stratham, N.H. The company is cooperating fully with New Hampshire law enforcement officials. Because the matter is an ongoing criminal investigation, the company is not able to comment further,” Securitas USA said in a February 2020 statement.
Pavao has pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder in Heppner's death.
When Pavao applied for a job with Securitas in the fall of 2019, he took an online screening test that was meant to weed out bad candidates. The company that makes the test reported no “red flags” to Securitas, according to the complaint.
Securitas checked Pavao's past employers but did not call his personal references, the complaint alleges.
Pavao also did not have to take a drug test performed by a certified lab, the complaint alleges.
Pavao had no experience in security, the complaint alleges, and was trained by shadowing another guard at the Timberland office.
Once on the job in Stratham, Pavao asked another guard if the office’s security cameras recorded sound.
“If they see me on the camera they will see me screaming,” Pavao told the other guard, according to the complaint. The complaint said the other guard did not report the comment, but thought it was troubling and might have pointed to a serious problem.
The complaint said surveillance video showed Pavao behaving strangely at the Timberland office.
The other guard said Pavao was antisocial and anxious, the complaint alleges, and thought he smoked marijuana at the office. Drug use is supposed to be grounds for immediate firing, but the complaint alleges the other guard never reported his suspicions about Pavao.
The complaint alleges that Securitas has hired people who should not be security guards, and details crimes committed by people who the complaint states were employed as Securitas guards, stretching back to 2004. The list includes a shooting, instances where guards sexually harassed women at offices Securitas was guarding, multiple violent assaults including a beating of an 11-year-old girl and an attempt to run down a Massachusetts State Police officer.
The complaint notes that the man who was convicted of driving his car into antiracist protesters in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017 was a Securitas guard.
“To maximize profits, Securitas cannot afford to be too picky in its selection process or too thorough in its supervision," the complaint states.
The complaint is seeking damages from Securitas and the screening-test company for what the complaint said was the company's role in Heppner's death — hiring Pavao, and failing to fire him after the behavior alleged in the complaint.