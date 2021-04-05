The father of a 21-month-old girl who died after ingesting fentanyl at a Londonderry truck stop will remain held without bail after a judge found that he would pose a danger if released.
At a remote bail hearing Monday, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg agreed to keep 32-year-old Mark Geremia behind bars at the county jail.
The Franklin man faces numerous charges, including negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of child sex abuse images.
The girl’s mother, Shawna Cote, 29, of Franklin, and another man, Dana Dolan, 24, of Tilton have also been charged in connection with the death.
According to authorities, Dolan was allegedly using fentanyl with Geremia and Cote in a 2002 Dodge Ram near the couple’s two young children the night of Nov. 15 at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry.
Londonderry police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at the truck stop on the morning of Nov. 16.
An autopsy determined that the girl died from acute fentanyl intoxication.
In an affidavit, police alleged that the three adults used heroin, then fell asleep. Dolan awoke to Geremia yelling, “she’s dead.”
Authorities have said Geremia started giving the girl CPR and that a witness claimed he stopped to “take a cigarette break,” but defense attorney Nicholas Howie said Geremia denies the allegation.
Calling the case a “profoundly sad situation,” Judge Honigberg said the “facts remain and the evidence remains clear and convincing that Mr. Geremia is a danger to continue to commit offenses if he is released under any circumstances, including supervised by Rockingham County.”
Honigberg said Geremia would remain held in preventive detention.
Assistant County Attorney Kristin Vartanian argued that Geremia has failed to accept any “meaningful level of personal responsibility” for his alleged role in the death.
She told the court that of the 65 jail calls he’s made over the last month, Geremia never once mentioned his daughter by name.
Howie insisted that Geremia has mourned the death and was “uncontrollably crying” during a police interview.
“He loved his child. This was not an intentional act. Unfortunately a horrible thing happened here,” he said.