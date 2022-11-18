Christian Cummings trial
Christian Cummings arrives in court for his negligent homicide trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Nov. 14, 2022.

A jury took less than three hours to find a Weare man guilty of negligent homicide and two other charges in the 2019 death of his 18-month-old daughter. 

Christian Cummings, 24, was found guilty on Friday of negligent homicide, child endangerment and reckless conduct in the death of his daughter Kamryn Cummings, who died of a severe urinary tract infection with hundreds of lice crawling on her body. 