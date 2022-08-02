FILE PHOTO: Alex Jones walks into the courtroom in front of parents of 6-year-old Sand Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis in Austin

Alex Jones walks into the courtroom in front of Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, the parents of 6-year-old Sand Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, U.S. July 28, 2022. Jones had been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax, and the parents are seeking $150 million in compensatory and punitive damages for what they say was a campaign of harassment and death threats by JonesÕ followers. 

 Briana Sanchez/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

The father of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre told a jury that he had endured years of "hell" after U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed the shooting was a hoax.

Jones, founder of the Infowars radio show and webcast, is on trial in a Texas court to determine how much he must pay for spreading falsehoods about the killing of 20 children and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012.