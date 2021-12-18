A federal appeals court reinstated a vaccine-or-test rule for large employers, ending a pause on the rule’s implementation after lawsuits filed by New Hampshire and other states challenged the rule’s constitutionality.
The ruling Friday by a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed another circuit court decision that had blocked the federal government from implementing the rule, first announced in September by President Joe Biden. That Friday ruling already faces an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The vaccine-or-test rule was published in November by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). It requires businesses with 100 or more employees to make sure all employees are either vaccinated against COVID-19, or wear masks and get regular COVID-19 tests. The rule carries penalties of up to $14,000 per violation.
State attorneys general from several Republican-led states, including New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, had challenged the rule the day after it was published, arguing OSHA did not have the authority to require workplace safety measures in response to a threat that extends beyond workplaces. The challenges argued the rule is unconstitutional.
In a decision, Judge Jane B. Stranch wrote that the rule is in line with existing OSHA authority, not an expansion of the agency’s powers. Stranch wrote that OSHA has created rules in response to diseases before, such as regulations intended to help protect against HIV/AIDS transmitted by accidental needle sticks.
“Given OSHA’s clear and exercised authority to regulate viruses, OSHA necessarily has the authority to regulate infectious diseases that are not unique to the workplace,” Judge Jane B. Stranch wrote in the decision.
“Reasonable minds may disagree on OSHA’s approach to the pandemic, but we do not substitute our judgment for that of OSHA, which has been tasked by Congress with policymaking responsibilities,” concurred Judge Julia Gibbons.
Dissenting Judge Joan Larsen argued that OSHA could have made a narrower rule applying to individuals or industries most at risk from COVID-19. Although the rule does not require vaccinations but allows for weekly testing, Larsen argued that requiring an employee to be vaccinated for workplace safety was akin to requiring a worker to wear safety gear home.
“Flame-retardant clothing may be mandated at work, but not also at home,” she wrote, even if it would make people safer overall.
Since the New Hampshire attorney general joined the lawsuit to block the OSHA rule and other federal vaccination requirements, state legislators have proposed a dozen bills aimed at stopping enforcement of any vaccination requirement in New Hampshire, including blocking employer vaccine requirements.
The OSHA rule is set to take effect Feb. 9, but states have already appealed the Sixth Circuit court’s ruling. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is assigned to the Sixth Circuit and could impose an emergency stay alone, or refer the appeal to the full court.
Businesses have been wary of both the federal OSHA rule and state rules that would limit employers’ ability to enact vaccine requirements if they chose.
Some larger businesses, including the Great New Hampshire Restaurant Group and Grappone Automotive Group, have said they worried the OSHA rule would give smaller businesses a leg up, pushing workers away from businesses with 100 or more workers.
The New Hampshire Business and Industry Association has said it believes businesses, not regulators or state legislators, should decide what safety measures make most sense.