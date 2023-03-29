FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas arrives with his wife for a State Dinner for Australia’s Prime Minister Morrison at the White House in Washington

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas arrives with his wife, Ginni Thomas, for a State Dinner for Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 20, 2019. 

 ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Federal courts have implemented a rare tweak to their ethics rules for Supreme Court justices and federal judges following bipartisan congressional pressure.

The Judicial Conference of the United States has adopted a new reporting rule for travel and other hospitality gifts with a narrower exemption for what’s known as “personal hospitality,” according to a letter released Tuesday through Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action, & Federal Rights.