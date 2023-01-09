The Justice Department has proposed new rules that would make it harder for federal prisoners to shield their money in government-run accounts while paying little in court-ordered restitution to their victims, following multiple stories in The Washington Post about money kept in the accounts of high-profile inmates.

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, singer R. Kelly and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are among the federal prisoners who have paid minimal amounts to their victims while keeping kept thousands of dollars in their accounts. In each of those cases, prosecutors eventually went to court to force the Bureau of Prisons to turn over the money - a process that advocates say delays justice for the victims and should not be necessary.