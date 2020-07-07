CONCORD -- A federal judge in U.S. District Court has declined to grant preliminary injunctive relief to “lower-risk” immigration detainees arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and held at the Strafford County House of Corrections.
U.S. Attorney Scott Murray announced Chief Judge Landya B. McCafferty issued the denial July 1.
ICE holds individuals with criminal convictions or those previously ordered to be removed from the United States. Under federal law, these people are often required to be detained pending resolution of legal claims challenging their deportation from the country.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a class action was filed on behalf of detainees in ICE custody at the Strafford County House of Corrections (SCHOC). The suit sought the release of ICE detainees from custody.
On May 4, the court ordered preliminary relief, including providing bail hearings for ICE detainees with high-risk medical conditions. As a result of these hearings, the court released approximately 10 high-risk inmates from custody. The court also denied bail for approximately five high-risk inmates.
The court conducted remote evidentiary hearings to determine whether detainees with lower medical risks also were entitled to relief. The court declined to grant bail hearings to such detainees, finding they failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on their claims that ICE or the Strafford County jail had been deliberately indifferent to their medical needs.
Gilles Bissonnette, ACLU-NH legal director, stressed that while the court has declined to provide bail hearings to those who are not medically vulnerable, the court has granted bail hearings to those who are medically vulnerable.
“The court’s granting of this relief to medically vulnerable detainees recognizes that COVID-19 places these detainees at grave risk of death or serious injury,” said Bissonnette in a statement. “The virus is already spreading through correctional facilities across the country with devastating consequences because of the inability to engage in social distancing. This case is still ongoing, and we will continue to fight so that these detainees do not live in fear of COVID-19 spreading in the Strafford facility.”
The court’s order noted authorities took multiple steps to address COVID-19 risks at the jail, including: drastically reducing visits from outsiders; screening of employees; providing masks to staff, inmates and visitors; requiring a 14-day quarantine for new inmates, and halting transfers of ICE detainees from facilities with known infections. The jail also limited “tier time” of inmates outside their cells, increased the amount of cleaning, and increased inmate access to cleaning and hygiene supplies.
ICE also reduced enforcement actions to diminish the number of detainees so the jail was well below its maximum capacity.
Because of these and other measures, the court concluded that while conditions at the jail were not perfect, the petitioners failed to show government officials “recklessly failed to act with reasonable care to mitigate the risk COVID-19 presents to lower-risk detainees at Strafford.”