An insurance company was unable to convince a federal judge to limit damages brought by two Manchester police officers who were shot and injured four years ago by a man with a long history of mental illness and criminal behavior.
In a ruling dated Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Steven McAuliffe said he won’t hear a case brought by Granite Insurance State Insurance Company. The company asked him to rule on limits in monetary damages that Officers Ryan Hardy and Matthew O’Connor will be able to receive as their lawsuit goes forward.
On May 13, 2016, Hardy and O’Connor were shot by Ian MacPherson while answering a robbery call. The previous month, MacPherson had purchased a handgun from Derry gun dealer Chester Arms despite his history of mental illness and warnings from a nearby police department that he should not be able to obtain a gun.
The officers are suing Chester Arms. The company’s insurer, Granite State, had said that damages should be limited to the policy’s coverage of $1 million per claim.
Granite State has insisted that the two represent a single claim; their lawyer said each represents a separate claim, which would boost an eventual pay out to $2 million.
McAuliffe did not decide either way. He merely returned the matter to state courts to rule on the issue.
“It’s where we want to be anyways,” said Manchester lawyer Mark Morrissette, who represents the two officers. The case regarding the insurance limits will now return to Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
Meanwhile, the main lawsuit, which includes claims against the New Hampshire Department of Safety, which runs the background check for handgun purchases, is proceeding in Rockingham County Superior Court.