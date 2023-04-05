WASHINGTON -- Federal investigators opened a civil rights probe into last month's fatal shooting of a Black teenager by a U.S. Park Police officer in Washington, they said on Wednesday, a day after body camera footage prompted the victim's family to call for the shooter to be prosecuted and fired.

Dalaneo Martin, 17, was shot after officers from the Park Police and D.C. Metro Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on March 18. A youth, later identified as Martin, was asleep in the driver's seat of the parked vehicle when officers arrived, police said.