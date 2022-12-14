Three men — two from New Hampshire and one from Connecticut — have pleaded guilty to weapon- and drug-related charges in separate federal cases, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Philip Wetmore, 32, of Nashua, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and possessing firearms in furtherance of that trafficking. Officials say he sold crystal methamphetamine to someone working with the FBI.