A California man will spend more than three years in federal prison after New Hampshire authorities say he used pandemic funding to purchase luxury cars, jewelry, clothing and expensive meals.

Pierre Rogers, 44 of Irvine, California, was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, which prosecuted the case. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord to 41 months in federal prison.