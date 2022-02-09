Catholic Medical Center will pay $3.8 million to resolve claims it provided kickbacks to a cardiologist who referred patients to the Manchester hospital and its New England Heart Institute, federal officials announced Wednesday.
The payment resolves claims that surfaced in 2018 when a CMC cardiologist, David Goldberg, filed whistleblower claims against the hospital.
Claims in the lawsuit are much further reaching than what the federal government announced on Wednesday. One involves the hospital keeping patients alive long enough so their deaths could not be counted as a surgical mortality, the lawsuit said.
In a statement, Goldberg's lawyer praised his client's courage and persistence.
"The conduct set forth in his federal lawsuit is reprehensible and never should have been allowed to happen," said Concord lawyer Chuck Douglas.
CMC did not provide an immediate comment on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by John Farley, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire, CMC provided coverage while an unnamed cardiologist was on vacation or otherwise not available for patients. In return, the doctor provided referrals worth millions to the hospital over the decade in which the arrangement existed.
The hospital did not admit responsibility to any allegations, including the kickbacks involving the Laconia physician, according to a statement issued by John Farley, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire. In those cases, the hospital provided free coverage for the physician on weekends and nights, according to the Farley statement.
“The False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute protect patients and federal health care programs from fraud and abuse by removing the corrupting influence of money,” Farley said. “When patients are referred for medical services, those referrals should be based solely on medical need and not affected by financial considerations."
The investigation involved the FBI and the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
A judge unsealed the 3½-year-old whistleblower lawsuit on Wednesday. According to the suit:
- Catholic Medical Center doctors and nurses manipulated mortality data in connection to its high-profile New England Heart Institute by discharging patients from the intensive care unit and admitting them into hospice, in an effort to “manage the numbers” and avoid the need to claim reputation-damaging surgical mortalities. According to the suit, the hospital removed the wristband that identified the patient as a hospital patient and replaced it with a hospice wristband and then provided comfort-only care.
- A kickback scheme was developed under Laconia physician Mary-Claire Paicopolis, who provided CMC with patient volume in exchange for the hospital covering her practices on nights and weekends. Boston Scientific eventually became involved, with Paicopolis insisting that CMC use Boston Scientific pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators on her patients. Sometimes, the devices were not necessary, filings claim.
- The Heart Institute’s director of cardiac electrophysiology, Dr. Jamie Kim, became the single largest implanter of Boston Scientific’s subcutaneous cardioverter defibrillators and received more than $60,000 per year to travel on behalf of Boston Scientific to promote the devices.
- Cardio surgeons, especially Dr. Yvon Baribeau, covered up medical errors in 13 cases in the 2010s. In one case, a 69-year-old woman on cardiopulmonary bypass was bleeding so profusely it required nearly 100 units of blood products, which created ramification in blood supplies New England wide.