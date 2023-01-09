LANCASTER -- A fidget spinner is at the heart of a criminal trial in which a then-substitute teacher at Gorham Middle-High School is accused of choking a student who wouldn’t relinquish one.
The trial began Monday in Coos County Superior Court and is expected to last three days.
Nicholas Brooks, 72, of Berlin, is facing a single count of second-degree assault, strangulation -- a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison -- and three counts of misdemeanor simple assault in connection with an incident at GMHS that involved a then 14-year old male student.
The student was using a fidget spinner immediately prior to the start of teacher Jennie Roberge’s mathematics class in Room 203 at GMHS, where on Feb. 17, 2022, Brooks was substituting for one of the two paraeducators that help students during the class.
Very brief portions of the confrontation were recorded by two other students on their cellphones and were shown in court Monday, although Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker and Brooks’s attorney, public defender Simon Mayo, disagreed on what the videos actually showed.
In his opening statement, Whitaker said Brooks, apparently upset that the student using the spinner was distracting others in the classroom, got up and asked the student to turn over the spinner, and grabbed it from the student when he didn’t.
At one point, Brooks had his hands on the front of the student’s shirt, but it wasn’t clear whether Brooks’ hands were then around the students throat, Whitaker said. Regardless, the student suffered impaired breathing, which is the definition of strangulation, Whitaker said.
Fidget spinners, which are intended to provide a physical distraction to allow the mind to concentrate, are commonly used in Roberge’s classroom, he said, with Roberge later adding that the practice is a common one.
Mayo said Brooks, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is arguing self-defense and that he acted under a state law that in certain situations allows substitute teachers and others to exercise physical control in order to maintain classroom order, if performed properly.
The student, however, as well as Roberge and GMHS Principal Jennifer Corrigan, disagreed.
When Brooks asked him to give up the spinner, the student said he asked him why, although Mayo noted other witnesses recalled the student saying “no.”
The student told Brooks not to grab him and said Brooks next grabbed his shirt collar, making the student feel “very uncomfortable” as well as scared.
“For a moment, I could not breathe,” the student said.
During her testimony, Roberge said she heard Brooks using obscenities in his exchange with the student but also Brooks stating that, “You’re not going after my eyes” after which she saw Brooks pick up the student by his collar.
Corrigan, the GMHS principal, said that had Brooks observed something that he believed was inappropriate, he should have first informed Roberge, who, depending on the severity of the offense, would have directed the offending student to the principal’s office and possibly also resulted in a write-up in the student’s record.
“I heard a little bit of a kerfuffle” coming from Roberge’s classroom that day, and when the word “fight” was said, Corrigan said she and other administrators ran to the classroom and broke up Brooks and the student.
She said Brooks appeared agitated” and made statements to her including that the student “deserved it” and that it was Brooks’s job “to make sure he (the student) was doing the right things.” She added that Brooks also commented that GHMS was failing to teach the student personal responsibility by not disciplining him.
Asked by Whitaker whether the student was “written up” or otherwise disciplined for his actions, Corrigan replied that he was not.
The trial resumes Tuesday at 10 a.m.