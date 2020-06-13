A six-year-old lawsuit — filed in the ashes of the high-stakes failure of a New Hampshire tech company to manufacture iPhone screens — is winding down, after holdout defendant Apple Inc. recently agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle claims.
Other defendants, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and the former chief executive of GTAT, have already pledged $36.7 million to investors who filed a class action suit in U.S. District Court in Concord.
The lawsuit stems from the 2013 partnership that Apple and GTAT forged to create a durable, scratch-resistant glass screen from synthetic sapphire for iPhones.
In December 2013, GTAT raised some $300 million in stock offerings and corporate debt after announcing its deal with Apple. Nine months later, Apple released its latest iPhone without the sapphire screen, causing the value of GTAT stock and corporate debt to plummet.
Within a month, bankruptcy followed, and investors eventually filed suit against GTAT’s top executives, including former chief executive Thomas Gutierrez, Apple and investment banks involved in the securities transactions.
“(The) Lead Plaintiff in this case lost millions of dollars of hard-earned savings after investing in GTAT based on the company’s statements that its deal with Apple was on track to be a great success, backed by Apple’s considerable capital and expertise” wrote Lauren A. Ormsbee, a New York lawyer who represented the investors, in an email.
“The opposite was true, and Lead Plaintiff and the rest of GTAT’s investors suffered great financial harm,” said Ormsbee, a partner with Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann.
The $40.2 million recovery is the third largest New Hampshire class action recovery in a securities lawsuit, she said. A final hearing on the settlement will take place Monday in U.S. District Court in Concord.
A lawyer representing the GTAT executives said the settlement amounts to about 4% of the $1.4 billion in alleged damages. That’s about 2 percentage points less than similar settlements on average, wrote Boston lawyer Jordan D. Hershman in an email. The settlements eliminated the need to defend the case, he said.
He noted that the company’s insurer covered the claim against GTAT executives and directors. None of the company officials had to contribute personally. And they never admitted to the allegations.
“These settlements evidence the weakness, not the strength, of the claims and allegations that the Plaintiffs made in that case,” wrote Hershman, the leader of securities litigation at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.
“At bottom, there was no securities fraud here,” he wrote.
Filings chart the course of the company’s high-tech, high-wire investment run in 2013 and 2014. In the middle of 2013, GTAT stock was selling for between $3 and $4 per share, thanks to downturns in the solar industry, which it relied on for most of its business.
In November 2013, it announced the Apple deal. Apple would pay GTAT $578 million and provide a 1.3 million square-foot manufacturing facility in Arizona. Plans called for 2,000 GTAT furnaces to produce the sapphire.
GTAT stock price jumped 20% in one day, and by August 2014 the stock was selling at $18.60 a share.
It was a good time to sell if you held GTAT stock.
Chief Executive Gutierrez made $10.6 million off the sale of 700,000 shares; Vice President and Chief Counsel Hoil Kim sold nearly 60% of his holdings and pocketed $4 million, according to filings.
Gutierrez repeatedly ensured investors of progress in the Apple deal.
Then in September, Apple unveiled its new iPhone 6 with screens made of Corning’s ion-strengthened Gorilla Glass, not GTAT’s sapphire screens. GTAT declared bankruptcy Oct. 6, 2014.
Its common stock price dropped to 80 cents a share. The value of its corporate notes fell 70% in a single day.
The lawsuit said that GTAT executives later admitted they were out of options when they signed the Apple deal, that Apple dictated all the terms, and the agreement shifted all the risk to GTAT.
And while company executives were touting the ability to create large crystal logs of sapphire, managers were warning them that they could not meet the demands in the Apple contract, filings read.
An order by Judge Joseph Laplante quotes an unnamed GTAT sapphire product manager who said GTAT could not even produce a 165 kilogram log when it signed the Apple contract.
The Apple contract called for sapphire logs of 262 kilograms, but GTAT began research into that benchmark only five days before the Apple deal was announced.
The manager said that goal was light years away and quit at the end of 2013, according to the order.
Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined Gutierrez $143,000, saying he misled investors about the company’s ability to supply the sapphire glass for the iPhones.
Defendant lawyer Hershman said the management team devoted everything they had to the project and believed it would succeed. Apple remained committed to GT’s sapphire glass until the day the company filed a strategic bankruptcy, he said.
Apple was both surprised and disappointed.
“It was tragic that the project failed, and it was unfortunate that all stockholders in GT (including the GT Defendants) incurred losses on their GT stock,” he said.
Judge Laplante rejected most claims against Apple. But in 2017 he agreed to hear testimony about the control that Apple had over GTAT, opening up the prospect of extended litigation for the California-based company.
“To be sure, plaintiffs’ allegations of Apple’s control are thin,” Laplante wrote at the time. But it was enough to move forward, he said.
Apple has countered by saying that it invested millions — the exact amount is redacted in court documents — in sapphire and would only do so expecting success.
“Apple believed the project would lead to “an epic metamorphosis” for both manufactured sapphire and mobile phones,” Apple lawyers wrote in 2019.
Meanwhile, GTAT lives on. It emerged from bankruptcy in 2016 as a private company, and its involvement in the court case ended in 2018, said company spokesman Chris Van Veen in an email.
The new GTAT has no relationship with Gutierrez or any other defendants named in the lawsuit.
“From a cost and resource perspective, we are pleased to have all ancillary matters relating to the prior bankruptcy behind us,” he said.
Its main products are silicon carbide, a high-demand substrate material for semiconductors, which it manufactures in New Hampshire. It also manufactures sapphire in Massachusetts in large sizes, a market niche it has to itself, he said.
GTAT has 118 employees worldwide with other locations in Montana, China and Taiwan.