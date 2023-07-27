investment fraud

A former New London-based financial adviser has been ordered to pay more than $11 million in restitution to investors — including many on fixed incomes — who lost money on high-risk securities.

Thomas M. Chadwick of Chadwick & D’Amato, LLC, has 30 days to request a hearing to contest the allegations in a petition by the state’s Bureau of Securities Regulation. Secretary of State David M. Scanlan issued the order.