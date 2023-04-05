Anderson Pereira

First-degree murderer Anderson Pereira listens during a sentencing hearing Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

The Brazilian man who killed a romantic rival was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole with an additional kicker — a $4,000 fine that will make it nearly impossible for him to spend any money he earns in state prison.

Anderson Pereira, 42, of Methuen, Mass., had been convicted of first-degree murder last month in Hillsborough County Superior Court. A jury took about a day to find him guilty of killing Manchester resident Zakhia Charabaty, 52, three years ago.

Anderson Pereira sentencing
Zakhia Charabaty’s ex-wife, Ruth Shiebler, reads an impact statement in Hillsborough County Superior Court Wednesday during a sentencing hearing, as homicide prosecutor Peter Hinckley listens.
Anderson Pereira sentencing
The family of murder victim Zakhia Charabaty speaks following the sentencing Wednesday of Anderson Pereira in Hillsborough County Superior Court. From left are Wahib Charabati, Marie Charabati and Nazha Charabati.