The family of murder victim Zakhia Charabaty speak following the sentencing Wednesday of Anderson Pereira in Hillsborough County Superior Court. From left to right are Wahib Charabati, Marie Charabati and Nazha Charabati.
The Brazilian man who killed a romantic rival was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole with an additional kicker -- a $4,000 fine that will make it nearly impossible for him to spend any money he earns in state prison.
Anderson Pereira, 42, had been convicted of first-degree murder last month in Hillsborough County Superior Court. A jury took about a day to find him guilty of killing Manchester resident Zakhia Charabaty, 52, three years ago.
He went before a judge and the victim's family members Wednesday to be sentenced.
State law mandates that Pereira must serve a life sentence without parole. He will likely do so broke. Superior Court Judge Will Delker accepted a recommendation by prosecutors that Pereira pay a $4,000 fine. Pereira has no apparent access to money, so the fine will have to come from what little money he earns working in prison.
"It limits one of the few freedoms that you'll have while serving the sentence in this case, the ability to earn and spend commissary in a way that suits your wants and needs," Delker said.
Delker called the fine an important but symbolic message, given the impact of the crime.
The fine was the sentence for one of three lesser charges Pereira was convicted of -- hiding Charabaty's body. Pereira's lawyer called it unwarranted.
He compared it to Delker checking a box on a sentence form that would mandate the most difficult sentence possible.
"That's the only function of this fine," said Concord lawyer Ted Lothstein.
Pereira, who was in the country illegally and worked as a dishwasher at a Lawrence restaurant, had a long-time relationship with a Brazilian woman. Flavia Deoliveira married Charabaty but still maintained a relationship with Pereira.
Friends and family in court described Charabaty as a man who valued family and his faith. He fell in love with Deoliveira and married her in part to help her gain residency.
But in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was engulfing the nation, Pereira snuck into Charabaty's Manchester house, killed him as he slept, wrapped the body in bedding, drove it to Massachusetts and buried the body at a construction site.
It took authorities four months to find the Charabaty, and Pereira was not arrested for 17 months when he was found in Florida living under an assumed name. Delker called the coverup elaborate.
"You almost got away with it," the judge said.
Family and friends spoke in court about the anguish of not knowing Charabaty's fate for four months. They combed the trash along riverbanks looking for his body.
"Lifetime in prison will give you a portion of the pain that we have been feeling for the last three years," said Charabaty's sister-in-law, Marie Charabati .
Charabaty emigrated to Canada in 1993 to escape a civil war in his native Lebanon and moved to the United States three years later, his family said.
His hearing had been damaged when a bomb exploded near him and he was once brutally beaten at a Syrian checkpoint, they said. Charabaty was unable to attend medical school because the university was in the Muslim section of Beirut, where Christians did not feel safe, family members said.
His father, 93, still lives in Lebanon. Family told him Charabaty died of a heart attack brought on by COVID because they did not want him to suffer anguish, they said.
"You are not a man. A man cares for his family and community. A man accepts things as they are and moves on. Zach was man, he walked in faith and honor. You, sir, are a coward, a weak and sniveling coward," said Charabaty's ex-wife, Ruth Shiebler, who spoke at the sentencing hearing.
She and others asked that Pereira give a full account of what happened that night, including what role Deoliveira and her son, Gabriel Baronto, may have had in the murder.
Deoliveira, who now lives out of state, had a statement read on her behalf by a victim-witness advocate.
She lamented that she had to relearn how to live, is now alone all the time and suffers panic attacks. She can't run her business of selling handbags anymore, she is afraid of everyone and can't feed herself.
"All my plans and dreams with Zach were crushed and taken from me," Deoliveira wrote.