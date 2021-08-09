CANTERBURY -- Evidence is now pointing to the likelihood that the fire that destroyed the cabin owned by modern-day hermit “River Dave” Lidstone was accidentally set by people dismantling the structure, the town fire chief said on Monday.
Canterbury Fire Chief Michael Gamache said investigators are keying in on two possible causes -- the removal and disconnection of solar panels from the roof of the structure, and the use of power tools.
A “representative of the owner” was on scene that day.
“Power saws were used to cut metal pipe, and that cause a fair amount of sparks and heat just prior to them leaving,” Gamache said.
He did not identify the owner’s representative, but said he would do so at the conclusion of the investigation, which is expected any day. He said the representative contacted fire officials the day after the fire and has been cooperative with the investigation.
"There is no evidence indicating that a crime occurred," Gamache said. The investigation indicates a probability that the fire was unintentional and accidental, he said.
The cabin burned to the ground on Aug. 4, the same day that Lidstone, 81, went before a Merrimack County Superior Court judge and, once again, refused to stay away from his homestead if released.
A series of court rulings have found that Lidstone does not own the land his cabin was on, has no right to be there and must leave.
Judge Andrew Schulman released him the following day, citing the destruction of his cabin.
A friend and advocate for Lidstone, Boscawen resident Jodie Gedeon, said the fire wasn't the only destruction to the property. Someone had sliced the tires on Lidstone's 4-wheeler and damaged the ignition. The plants in his garden were uprooted or broken.
"You can't tell me there wasn't malicious intent," Gedeon said.
She questioned how owner Leonard Giles could not be held accountable for the fire.
Gamache said the representative had removed Lidstone's personal items to an outbuilding near the home to preserve them.