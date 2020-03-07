OSSIPEE — A former police officer is suing the town in federal court, alleging she was harassed by male officers and fired because of her gender.
Kimberly Hatch was the first female officer in Ossipee when she was hired in 2012. She was fired six years later.
Her civil rights lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court, alleges the department created a hostile work environment, where male officers made fun of her, bad-mouthed her in front of other officers and talked in degrading terms about women. In one instance, she alleged a sergeant referred to her as a “whore” after she finished her shift and left the office in casual clothes because she was going on a date.
“Due to the discrimination and harassment she was subjected to, Ms. Hatch started to get sick to her stomach whenever she walked into the police department,” the lawsuit states.
Neither the Ossipee town administrator nor Police Chief Joseph Duchesne could be reached for comment on Hatch’s allegations on Friday. The town has not filed a response in court.
Hatch was fired on Oct. 5, 2018, a few weeks after she struck a yield sign with a town police cruiser.
According to her lawsuit, her supervisors accused her of lying in an accident report and warned she might be placed on the Laurie List, a state list of police officers whose conduct might provide exculpatory evidence in a criminal trial, such as lying in a police report or court, falsifying evidence, excessive force or criminal conduct.
The lawsuit alleges that the police department “terminated Ms. Hatch’s employment because of her gender.” It states that her firing also led to the loss of her part-time job at the Effingham Police Department and “prevented her from finding work elsewhere as a policeman.”
Hatch is asking for back and future wages and benefits, punitive and compensatory damages and reinstatement. She is seeking a jury trial.