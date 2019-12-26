GILFORD — A local woman who worked for the town’s public works department claims she was fired after she made repeated reports that she had been discriminated against and harassed because of her gender.
In a wrongful termination lawsuit filed last fall in Belknap County Superior Court, Brenda Leary alleges she was subjected to hostile work conditions as soon as she started working for the highway department.
The town denies the allegations. Among its defenses, the town asserts that Leary’s lawsuit is premature because she has not filed a claim with the New Hampshire Human Rights Commission alleging gender-based harassment and that she failed to perform the essential elements of her job.
Attorney Jason R.L. Major of Backus, Meyer & Branch LLP of Manchester, who is representing Leary, said his client was humiliated on the job multiple times, including once when she was forced to dump onto the roadside trash she had just collected and another time when a male co-worker wiped his mud-covered hands down the front of her jacket.
According to court filings, Leary was employed by the Gilford Public Works Department from September 11, 2017, until March 2, 2018, and was “immediately persecuted and punished” by the town when she reported she was being harassed because she was a woman.
The town of Gilford through Attorney Dona Feeney of Concord, asserts that all employment decisions made with respect to Leary’s work with the municipality were made “based on business necessity and in the exercise of good business judgment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.