The former Jaffrey assistant librarian who claimed age discrimination when she was fired won a settlement from the town after years of legal wrangling.
Marilyn Simons had worked for the town for 41 years when she was fired in 2017. Though her lawsuit brought against the town was dismissed in Cheshire Superior Court in 2017, she continued with a legal campaign that resulted in a $40,000 out of court settlement.
Brook Shilo, Simons’ attorney, declined to discuss the specifics of the case, but said the settlement was reached in December. The library’s board of trustees agreed to publish a statement praising Simons as part of the agreement.
“The Board of Trustees congratulates Marilyn on recently earning her Masters of Library Science degree and wishes her success in her new position as Assistant Library Director at another library,” the statement reads in part. “If you see Marilyn, please thank her for her many years of dedication and commitment to the Jaffrey Public Library.”
Simons’ lack of an advanced degree was cited when she was passed over for the job as the library’s director in 2017. Julie Perrin was hired in 2017, and she testified at a public hearing that Simons was angry about missing out on the promotion.
Simons requested a public hearing in July of 2017 after she was fired, and the board reportedly provided her with more than 200 pages of documents about her employment.
Perrin declined to comment when reached on Thursday. She testified in 2017 that Simons was rude to customers, read books on the job and seemed unable to follow library rules about inter-library loans and library email use.