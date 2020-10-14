Peterborough’s former recreation director, Jeff King, claims that volunteering with the local Boy Scout troop caused town officials to sour on him, leading to his wrongful termination.
King is suing the town in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene, claiming that he was wrongfully terminated and not given due process when he was accused of unspecified wrongdoing in 2018.
The lawsuit was initially dismissed, but Judge David Ruoff gave King time to file an amended complaint, which is headed for a jury trial.
King’s new complaint alleges that Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay got into a heated argument with him over his Scouting activities. King was a leader in the local Scout program and often integrated his Scouting activities within the recreation department programs, his lawsuit states.
“In 2018, MacStay adamantly demanded that such Scouting activities be severed from the Recreations Department,” the lawsuit states.
King and MacStay engaged in a heated argument that King believes left MacStay with an “animus” and bias against him, according to the lawsuit.
The town’s answer to King’s complaint says that while there was a discussion about King not mixing his volunteering with his professional duties, there was no heated argument, according to the document filed by attorney Samantha Elliott.
“Ms. MacStay told (King) that he keep separate his job duties with the Town from his volunteer work with Scouting programs. Defendant admits that (King) exhibited behaviors consistent with being upset about these discussions, including but not limited to avoiding eye contact and looking away from Ms. MacStay during discussions about this decision,” Elliott’s answer states.
McStay ended up investigating King after the town received complaints about him, according to court records.
King states he was never told about the nature of the complaints throughout the investigation. Elliott, however, said the nature of the complaint was made clear through the investigation.
“Defendant admits that it refused to tell (King) who made the complaint against him. Defendant denies that it refused to tell (King) the ‘nature of the complaint;’ the ‘nature of the complaint’ against (King) was apparent from the questions that Defendant asked (King) and other information and documents presented during the interview meeting,” Elliott wrote.
MacStay reportedly told King that his work computer had been searched by Peterborough’s information technology department and he was presented with a photo of what appeared to be young girls in bathing suits, his lawsuit states.
“MacStay asserted, without a basis in fact, that the picture in question was prurient in nature,” King’s lawsuit states.
However, the photo is actually of children lounging at one of the town’s pools, and is one of thousands King said he took as part of his job as the Recreation Director, his lawsuit states.
The parents of the children in the photo in question all signed waivers giving the town permission to use the photograph on the Recreation Department’s Facebook page, his lawsuit states.
The case has been delayed due to the COVID-19 shutdown of the civil court process in New Hampshire, but now it is scheduled for a jury trial early next year.