Sununu Center closing tops early 2023 hearings
The Sununu Youth Services Center.

A client sexually and physically assaulted at the Youth Development Center in Manchester during the 1970s is the first to agree to settle a claim against the state for $1.5 million, the maximum amount of compensation permitted under law.

Attorney Samantha Heuring of the Concord law firm Douglas, Leonard & Garvey said in a statement she is happy that the settlement -- made through a $100 million fund created by the Legislature -- “meets our client’s goals of obtaining the greatest amount of compensation to which the client is entitled under law, in a confidential and non-public forum, and within four months.”