A client sexually and physically assaulted at the Youth Development Center in Manchester during the 1970s is the first to agree to settle a claim against the state for $1.5 million, the maximum amount of compensation permitted under law.
Attorney Samantha Heuring of the Concord law firm Douglas, Leonard & Garvey said in a statement she is happy that the settlement -- made through a $100 million fund created by the Legislature -- “meets our client’s goals of obtaining the greatest amount of compensation to which the client is entitled under law, in a confidential and non-public forum, and within four months.”
Specifics about individual settlements are not made public, according to Attorney General John Formella’s office. Instead, payments are aggregated and reported quarterly beginning last month.
Attorneys Chuck Douglas and Heuring maintain the YDC Claims Fund will not meet the needs of every victim.
“YDC Claims Fund makes sense for many who -- like our client -- do not want to wait years for a jury to decide their case and would prefer the alternative to endless years of litigation that the YDC Claims Fund offers,” Douglas said in a statement. “The fund will also work for hundreds to get tax-free money, pay off their advanced settlement funds which may be running out, and get on with their lives in whatever way they choose.”
Michael Garrity, director of communications for the Attorney General’s Office, confirmed the $1.5 million settlement is the first at the maximum claim amount.
“We are pleased the settlement fund process is working for victims,” Formella said in a statement. “We anticipate more and more frequent resolutions in the coming months as the process gains momentum. There are currently more than fifty claims filed, with more expected. We hope that victims who are considering filing with the claim fund will be encouraged by today’s news. We continue to believe that the YDC settlement fund provides a meaningful victim-centered, trauma informed alternative for those seeking to avoid lengthy and unpleasant litigation.”
All settlements require the approval of former state Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick, who the court named to be the administrator of this fund.
The settlement fund caps damages at $1.5 million. The cap for cases in which only physical abuse took place is $150,000.
Victims of YDC abuse can choose to file a lawsuit in superior court, or they can seek a settlement through the YDC Claims Fund.
Heuring called this “a personal decision that each victim must make by weighing the two available options against the considerations that are most important to them,” noting that “many victims have weighed their options and decided that, for them, justice requires a faster, confidential, and less invasive resolution than is available in superior court.”
“We look forward to recoveries from the YDC Claims Fund for our other clients, and we will not apologize for fighting for victims who feel that justice requires closure and compensation now,” Douglas said in a statement.
The YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019. Victims have brought allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.
Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.
While the cases go back as far as 1963, most of them took place during the 1990s.