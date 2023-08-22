ATLANTA -- The first of Donald Trump's co-defendants in Georgia's criminal case accusing the former president and his associates of subverting his 2020 election loss surrendered at an Atlanta jail on Tuesday, according to county records and a statement.

Trump's former lawyer John Eastman and Republican poll watcher Scott Hall both surrendered to the county sheriff's office, two days before Trump himself was set to turn himself in to face his fourth criminal indictment this year.