Raising flags at City Hall Plaza in Boston would require a city council resolution or mayoral proclamation under a proposed ordinance filed Tuesday.

Three members of the Boston City Council — President Ed Flynn, Kenzie Bok, and Ruthzee Louijeune — filed the proposed rule change, according to a press release by Mayor Michelle Wu’s office. City officials made the announcement a day before the scheduled flying of a Christian flag, the culmination of a months-long First Amendment issue in which the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the city prohibiting the flag from flying.