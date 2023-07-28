FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando

People gather at the Magic Kingdom theme park before the “Festival of Fantasy” parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on July 30, 2022.

 OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS

WILMINGTON, Del. -- A Florida judge on Friday rejected a Walt Disney Co. request to dismiss a lawsuit by an oversight district, a move that could make it harder for the entertainment giant to pursue its own case against Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of a yearlong feud.

The ruling allows the oversight district to pursue its case that seeks to void "backroom deals" favorable to Disney that were struck with a prior district board earlier this year. If those deals were voided, the district has said it would nearly wipe out Disney's federal case against DeSantis.