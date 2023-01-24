A Florida man has been indicted on charges of unemployment fraud, after prosecutors allege he fraudulently received more than $33,000 in unemployment benefits -- including enhanced federal benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis said Ernest J. Gray of, or formerly of, Port Orange, Florida, was indicted on Jan. 20 in Carroll County Superior Court, on one count of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony, and one count of attempted unemployment compensation fraud, also a class A felony.