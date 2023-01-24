A Florida man has been indicted on charges of unemployment fraud, after prosecutors allege he fraudulently received more than $33,000 in unemployment benefits -- including enhanced federal benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis said Ernest J. Gray of, or formerly of, Port Orange, Florida, was indicted on Jan. 20 in Carroll County Superior Court, on one count of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony, and one count of attempted unemployment compensation fraud, also a class A felony.
Prosecutors allege that between March 21, 2020 and March 13, 2021 -- a timeframe of 50 weeks -- Gray “knowingly failed to disclose his employment and earnings” to the Department of Employment Security “in order to obtain or increase his unemployment compensation benefits,” officials said in a news release.
Prosecutors claim Gray submitted a weekly continued claim form 50 times, answering “No” to the question: “Last week, did you work or perform services? This includes just starting a new job, working part-time employment, or working for yourself, regardless of whether you have received payment,” allegedly failing to report the hours he did work and wages he earned.
Prosecutors allege Gray received 50 weeks of unemployment benefits totaling $33,400.00 in unemployment compensation benefits, including enhanced federal benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, to which he was not entitled, officials said.
Prosecutors also claim that during two of the weeks in benefit year ending March 13, 2021 (weeks ending Sept. 19, 2020 and Dec. 26, 2020), and over the course of 12 weeks in a second benefit year, between March 20, 2021 and June 5, 2021, Gray again failed to disclose his full-time employment and earnings to the Department of Employment Security in an attempt to obtain or increase his unemployment compensation benefits.
According to officials, a Department of Employment Security systemic review prevented Gray from receiving an additional $7,332 in unemployment compensation benefits, including federal COVID-19 benefits.
Gray will be arraigned on the charges in Carroll County Superior Court on Feb. 16.