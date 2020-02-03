CORNISH -- A Cornish man arrested and brought to Florida to face charges that he beat another man with a skateboard is free after prosecutors dropped the case last week.
Blayne Patterson, 23, was charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated battery with a weapon after the May fight, which took place on streets in Orlando.
Rebecca Lynne Addison, assistant state attorney in Orlando, wrote to the court in Orlando that she was dropping the case against Patterson.
“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution,” Addison wrote.
Patterson was arrested in November and extradited to Florida where authorities had accused him of beating another man with a skateboard as part of a melee caught on video.
The alleged victim, Brett Thompson, told police he was blindsided by one of the skateboarders he encountered on the night of May 1, according to the police affidavit.
Thompson and his companion, Josue Mariano Sanchez, were out walking when one of the skateboards did a “trick” close to them, nearly colliding with them, Thompson told police according to the affidavit. This sparked a tense situation caught on video by witnesses where Sanchez and Thompson exchanged words with the skateboarders, according to the affidavit. Witnesses also told police that Thompson was talking to some women when the skateboarders approached, also seeking to speak to the same women, leading to the standoff, according to the affidavit.
Thompson told police that he told one of the skateboarders not to touch him shortly before he was blindsided by someone wielding a skateboard, according to the affidavit.
In the video released by police in August, one man in a white T-shirt is seen running up to Thompson and hitting him in the head with a skateboard, sparking the fight.
Thompson was soon on the ground getting hit by the men in the skateboarding group. He ended up crawling away with a broken nose and a concussion, according to police. By the time police had identified the individuals believed responsible for the fight, Patterson had gone back to New Hampshire, according to the affidavit.