CONCORD — A complication in childbirth that resulted in a botched emergency surgery is now in the hands of a federal judge in New Hampshire.
According to court papers and statements, Kasey Woodman, 26 at the time, was thrashing in pain six years ago when she arrived at the Madigan Army Medical Center near Tacoma, Wash.
Diarrhea was seeping where it shouldn’t, which happens when a tear develops in the membrane that separates the rectal and vaginal tracts. The condition is known as rectovaginal fistula.
The decision by Army surgeons to operate and try to repair the fistula created complications that required 12 follow-up surgeries.
Woodman and her husband, who now live in New Hampshire, are seeking $9 million from the U.S. government.
A five-day bench trial ended late last month. U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty has delayed a verdict until at least the middle of this month, when lawyers for both sides will have submitted briefs that address possible damages.
Woodman’s husband is Mark Foley, brother of James Foley, the journalist kidnapped in Syria and slain in 2014 by ISIS.
Mark, a non-commissioned Army officer, was stationed at a base in Tacoma, and their son, James Foley, was born five months after his namesake was beheaded.
“She’s gone through hell,” said Diane Foley, her mother-in-law. Foley said the care at Madigan throughout Woodman’s pregnancy didn’t stack up to what the Foley family was accustomed to. Diane Foley’s husband, John, was an internist who ran the emergency room at West Point military academy.
“We have seen the best of Army medicine. Unfortunately, they did not receive that,” Foley said.
According to the Mayo Clinic website, complications of the condition can include loss of bowel control, vaginal and urinary tract infections, irritation of surrounding skin, pain during sexual intercourse and other problems.
If infected, a fistula can cause an abscess, which can become life-threatening if untreated.
The medical malpractice trial concluded Oct. 28 with closing arguments. Unlike closing arguments in front of a jury, McCafferty peppered lawyers with questions and comments about the case.
“Ultimately, they botched a surgery that has a 90% to 100% success rate,” McCafferty said at one point.
Woodman’s lawyers said surgeons should have provided her with painkillers, tested the fistula and had properly certified surgeons perform the repair.
But the government’s lawyer said the Army surgeons were experienced at fistula repair. When Woodman arrived at the hospital she was in pain and in a danger of infection, said Terry Ollila, the assistant U.S. attorney defending the case
“It’s so easy for us lawyers to look back and call into question judgments made by surgeons,” Ollila said.
“Our doctors were on the spot making an assessment. Doctor (Jan) Sunde and Doctor (Shannon) Renfrow did what they should have done in the moment. Wait for what? More fecal matter seeping through the rectovaginal fistula?”
Woodman’s lawyer, Robert F. Oberkoetter of Dartmouth, Mass., noted that expert witnesses said any fistula repair should take place when the surrounding tissue is “less angry,” fully vested with blood supply and removed of scar tissue.
“They just went ahead based on a judgment call. They should have backed off, they should have waited,” Oberkoetter said.
Oberkoetter contends that medical standards call for a surgeon certified in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery to repair a rectovaginal fistula. The lead surgeon was Sunde, a lieutenant colonel board-certified in obstetrics/gynecology and gynecological oncology but not FPMR-certified.
Two FPMR surgeons were available at the Madigan hospital, but Woodman did not see them until 15 months after the surgery, Oberkoetter said.
A series of attempted surgical repairs followed, first at Madigan and then at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
In 2018, Woodman had two separate, successful surgeries at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass.
In March 2018, her fistula was successfully repaired. Four months later, doctors surgically reversed an earlier ileostomy, which surgeons had implanted to remove waste from her lower digestive tract.
The judge said both the surgeons are credible.
“This is not going to be an easy decision,” McCafferty said.