Previously convicted of lying to the Carroll County Grand Jury while he was police chief in Bartlett, Timothy Connifey recently added to his rap sheet when he pled guilty in connection with two motor-vehicle stops in Alexandria during which he indicated he was still a member of his former agency.
As part of a fully-negotiated plea, the Grafton County Attorney, according to court documents, agreed not to prosecute two felony counts of impersonating a police officer in exchange for Connifey, 59, of Bristol, pleading guilty to unsworn falsification, a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
After accepting the plea on Sept. 1 in Grafton County Superior Court, Judge Lawrence MacLeod sentenced Connifey to six months in the Grafton County Jail, all suspended for two years, and to perform 50 hours of community service.
Formerly the police chief in Newfields, Connifey joined the Bartlett Police Depatment in January 2002 and served as chief until January 2015.
On Dec. 21, 2015, then New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph A. Foster announced Connifey’s arrest on one count of witness tampering and multiple counts of official oppression, false swearing and perjury.
The charges arose from a 2014 incident on Route 302 in which a driver, who told police she had earlier attended a wine-tasting event, and who, while returning home from the event, went off the road and struck an electrical pole.
Emergency responders suspected the woman may have been impaired, but when Connifey arrived on the scene, he took over the investigation and, subsequently, placed charges against her on file, with no prosecution.
Connifey almost immediately began an intimate relationship and later a business relationship with the woman and when questions arose about it, he instructed her to lie to investigators.
On Sept. 8, 2016, Connifey, as part of a plea agreement, was sentenced by Judge Amy Ignatius in Carroll County Superior Court to 12 months in the Carroll County House of Corrections, with all but 90 days suspended, on one count of felony perjury and to 12 months, all suspended for three years, on one count of misdemeanor official oppression.
On its Facebook page, Alexandria police on March 12, 2021 announced the arrest of Connifey following two separate traffic stops earlier this year during which he “produced a Police ID” from the Bartlett Police Department.