LACONIA – The former second-in-command at the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department has sued the county and his old boss alleging wrongful termination and violations of both the whistleblower-protection act and the public employee freedom-of-expression law.
Filed Tuesday in Belknap County Superior Court by David Perkins, who was chief deputy to Sheriff Michael Moyer until late May, the lawsuit asks the court to schedule a jury trial and to enter judgement against the defendants “in an amount to be proven at trial, plus damage pre-judgement and post-judgement interest as to all claims.
Perkins said he was forced to resign.
Additionally, the lawsuit, which names Moyer as a defendant both individually and in his capacity as sheriff, seeks enhanced compensatory damages and all costs and attorney’s fees.
On Thursday, Moyer who was first elected sheriff in 2016 but is not seeking re-election, said he’d read through some of Perkins’ lawsuit, observing that “It reads like a fiction novel.”
The allegations in the lawsuit are “simply not true,” said Moyer, who before saying he couldn’t comment further, said he “looked forward to the day when I can raise my right hand, swear under oath, and testify to the facts in this case.”
According to court documents, what was once a positive relationship between Moyer and Perkins went south in August 2019 when Perkins informed Moyer that he wanted to run for sheriff.
In response, the lawsuit alleges that Moyer told Perkins he should retire instead. Moyer made that statement, the lawsuit said, “upon information and belief” that he favored Sheriff’s Dept. Sgt. Bill Wright – who Moyer defeated for the 2016 Republican nomination -- for sheriff.
In the Nov. 3 election, Belknap County voters can cast a ballot for Wright or Democrat Richard Robinson, a former Sanbornton police chief.
Perkins, in his lawsuit, said that when he refused to retire, Moyer “sought to sideline him and undermine his candidacy in other ways, most significantly through a series of biased and unwarranted investigations.”
The first investigation occurred shortly after Perkins suggested to Moyer that an internal investigation be conducted of an incident involving Wright.
Perkins, in the lawsuit, said he became aware that the spouse of a Tilton police officer had been accused of “receiving illegal narcotics” and that the officer, who, like Wright, is a member of the Belknap County Drug Task Force, contacted Wright, who was off-duty, and asked for his “assistance in responding to the incident. …”
While Perkins had “reasonable belief that policies had been broken” in asking Moyer to conduct an internal investigation of Wright, Moyer chose to investigate him, and only him, the lawsuit said.
Completed last December, the investigation, according to the lawsuit, cleared Perkins of the unidentified “most serious charges,” but was merely a prelude to a second investigation focusing on personal text message between Perkins and his spouse.
Placed on indefinite leave by Moyer in January pending the results of the second investigation, the lawsuit said Moyer then initiated a third inquiry “in response to claims Mr. Perkins raised regarding the retaliatory conduct of Sheriff Moyer.”
After Moyer began the second investigation, Perkins said in the lawsuit that is was clear that Moyer “was going to terminate him” and that because he could not find another job in law enforcement, he took a job with an unnamed “private company” outside of law enforcement.