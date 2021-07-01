The 100-acre Plainfield property used as a compound during an armed standoff between Ed and Elaine Brown and federal agents is now for sale with a $1.59 million asking price.
Lochrane Gary, the Sotheby’s real estate agent handling the sale, said owners Peter and Sharon Farnum bought the property as an investment. After extensive interior and exterior renovations to the five-bedroom, four-bath home, the couple is ready to sell.
“It’s 7,500 square feet finished and more than 9,000 square feet in total,” Gary said.
The complete renovations the Farms undertook includes hiking and riding trails on the property, as well as improvements to the grounds. Throughout the renovations, the couple never came across any booby-traps or explosives Ed Brown claimed he had planted on the property before his 2007 arrest.
“To the best of everyone’s knowledge, those never actually existed,” Gary said.
Ed and Elaine Brown led a months-long standoff at their Plainfield home in 2007 over a tax evasion conviction. The Browns became prominent figures in the anti-government militia movement in the 2000s because of the standoff that included Brown threatening to kill law enforcement officers.
During the standoff, Ed Brown blamed Freemasons, Zionist Jews and the Illuminati for his tax troubles. The standoff became a media circus, with anti-government militia flocking to the property. The couple was taken into custody after deputy U.S. Marshals, acting undercover, entered the compound disguised as sympathizers.
In 2009, Ed and Elaine Brown were convicted of a series of offenses stemming from the incident. Elaine Brown has since divorced Ed Brown and is now out of prison. Ed Brown remains incarcerated.
The Browns owed the town of Plainfield more than $200,000 in property taxes when they were arrested.
The Browns’ property and other assets were seized by the federal government, which claimed the Browns owed more than $600,000. Once everything was settled, the town ended up with nothing, Town Administrator Stephen Halleran said.
“We’ve written that off a long time ago,” Halleran said.
The estimated town real estate property tax on the Center of Town Road home is more than $17,000 a year. The property includes multiple ponds and sweeping views of Vermont’s Green Mountains.