The former Valley Regional Hospital doctor charged with four felonies for alleged sexual misconduct with a patient could practice medicine again, according to a plea agreement filed in court.
Eric Lee Knight, 52, is scheduled for a May sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault during a hearing Monday at Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport.
He had been charged with four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, with special enhancements that brought the potential sentence up to 10 to 20 years for each count.
The agreement comes with a capped plea, meaning the state will argue for a sentence of up to seven years for Knight, and Knight’s attorney, Richard Guerriero, will likely argue for significantly less jail time.
Under the plea, prison time is only for one count; the other count will carry a suspended sentence.
Knight will not be charged with a sex crime, meaning he will not have to register as a sex offender in New Hampshire, according to the plea documents. He will also be allowed to seek reinstatement of his medical license, according to the plea agreement.
Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway declined to comment on the plea. Guerriero also declined to speak about the case.
Knight was arrested in 2018, months after the New Hampshire Board of Medicine suspended his license following a state investigation. According to the board’s emergency order, the victim told investigators that Knight had raped her in his office in Claremont.
“Patient 1 was raped by (Knight) on multiple occasions,” the order states. “On one occasion, (Knight) had sexual intercourse with Patient 1 in the men’s locker room at Valley Regional Hospital even when Patient 1 told him no, due to the severe pain she was experiencing.”
The state investigation started in May 2017 when Knight reported to the board that he had had sexual relations with a female patient and that he checked himself into an out-of-state treatment program, according to the order.
He was terminated by Valley Regional, in Claremont, in June 2017, and he disclosed to the board in July of that year that he had sex with two patients, according to the order.
The second patient had a relationship with Knight in 2013 to 2014 before they mutually broke it off, according to the order.
Patient 1, the complainant in the criminal case, told the board investigators that Knight gave her infections from their sexual relationship, and that he was controlling and pushed boundaries with her daughter. The woman told the investigators that he started sleeping in her daughter’s bed and spending time with her daughter in her bedroom, according to the order.
Knight has maintained throughout the case that his relationship with his patient was consensual, and Guerriero at one point filed a motion seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the sex between Knight and the woman was not a criminal matter.
Hathaway countered in his objection to that motion that Knight used his position as a doctor to force the woman to have sex with him, feeding her prescription painkillers as part of his effort to keep her under control.
“(The victim) was at his mercy to prescribe medications she was desperate to obtain and dependent upon,” Hathaway wrote. “If she reported the defendant’s sexual conduct, she believed her suffering would be magnified.”
Hathaway’s objection noted dozens of prescriptions for pain medicine, like opioids, that Knight wrote for the alleged victim, some of them overlapping.