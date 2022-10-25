A former assistant college basketball coach who earlier this year was charged with sex crimes involving children has been indicted this week by a federal court grand jury and could lose his home in Concord if convicted.

Joshua Pincoske, 47, was charged with production of child sexual abuse materials of “Minor Girl 1” on multiple dates between March 11, 2019 and March 12, 2021, according to court documents. The indictments were filed on Monday.