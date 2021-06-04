A Concord police officer pleaded guilty to counts of domestic violence, stalking and contempt of court on Friday, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
Bryan Croft, 39, faced several charges of assaults of a woman described as an intimate partner in January. Prosecutors claim Croft tried to injure her by slamming a door on her arm in October 2020. Additionally, prosecutors say he tampered with the evidence and tried to get her to lie to the police about the assault.
The woman told state police about the incident in January, and said Croft had abused her for the past two years, according to an investigator’s affidavit.
Croft was charged with contempt of court and stalking complaints on May 3 and May 5, for violating part of his bail agreement, which prohibited any contact or coming within 1,000 feet of the woman.
Croft will spend eight months in jail, after he was sentenced to six months for stalking and 12 months for domestic violence, with part of the sentences suspended for two years on the condition of good behavior.
Croft must also complete domestic violence counseling and an agreement to decertify as a police officer, according to the Attorney General’s Office.