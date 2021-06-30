NORTH HAVERHILL — Arthur Rainville has pleaded guilty to firing multiple bullets into a Bethlehem home and then driving drunk in Littleton on Christmas Day 2019 when he was fire chief in Easton.
Rainville appeared Monday in Grafton County Superior Court where Judge Lawrence MacLeod, according to court documents, sentenced him per a plea agreement. If Rainville avoids trouble, he will not see any prison time.
However, because of his conviction for a first-offense DWI, Rainville will have his operator’s license suspended for nine months and is required to pay a $500 fine and a $120 penalty assessment.
On the Class B felony charge of criminal mischief, MacLeod sentenced Rainville to no less than three years and no more than seven years in state prison, with credit for 191 days of pretrial confinement. Mac-Leod then deferred the sentence for two years and suspended it for an additional five.
For misdemeanor conduct after an accident, Mac-Leod sentenced Rainville to 12 months in the Grafton County House of Corrections, all suspended for seven years.
On the reckless conduct misdemeanor, Rainville was ordered to serve 12 months in the house of corrections, to be served immediately. But on the sentencing form, MacLeod recommended Rainville’s “immediate release” contingent upon his wearing an electronic monitoring device. The document says the state did not object to either.
Rainville must continue receiving substance-abuse counseling, MacLeod said, and submit to a mental-health evaluation within 90 days. Furthermore, Rainville agreed to forfeit the firearms that were previously seized from him and to not possess additional firearms.
The state dropped four other charges against Rainville.
In his probable-cause affidavit, Bethlehem Police Officer Kelby Lewis wrote that he responded around 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, to a home on Cleos Way for a report of shots fired by an intoxicated Rainville.
Upon arriving at the residence, Lewis spoke with the occupants who told him that Rainville earlier had begun “acting erratic” was “extremely intoxicated”, and that when they offered to take him home, he insisted on staying.
Moments later, Rainville got into his truck, declared “‘I’ve got something to show you’ and produced a handgun” before he began shooting, Lewis said.
Lewis said he found “14 9mm Luger shell casings” outside the house as well as two bullet fragments. Bullets hit three areas of the residence, he said, with one bullet passing through a bedroom where one occupant had taken refuge.
On his way off the property, Lewis said Rainville hit a mailbox with his silver Ford Ranger pickup, which was later involved in a collision on West Main Street in Littleton. Rainville was arrested following the crash.