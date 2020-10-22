Peterborough administrators padlocked town hall to keep out Town Clerk Linda Guyette after she made repeated attempts to go to work despite a positive COVID-19 test, former deputy town clerk Gayle Bohl asserts in a lawsuit against the town.
“She was not allowed into the Town House or the Town Clerk’s Office after her first positive test because (Town Administrator) Rodney (Bartlett) had a padlock installed on each of the Town Clerk Office doors and told her she would be arrested if she came in the building,” Bohl said Thursday in a statement.
Bohl filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the town this week, claiming that after she reported Guyette’s refusal to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, Guyette created a hostile work environment. Bohl resigned her post on Sept. 28, claiming that her interactions with Guyette made her sick and led her to take anti-anxiety medication.
Throughout the summer, Bohl tried to get Bartlett to do something about Guyette.
“I’m not sure what else I can do. She makes it impossible for me to keep myself safe. And she gets away with it every single day,” Bohl wrote in an email to Bartlett, which is part of the lawsuit.
Bohl is represented by attorney Chuck Douglas. The lawsuit was filed in the Hillsborough Superior Court — North in Manchester.
The lawsuit cites Bohl’s emails and a report from an outside firm in describing how Guyette refused to move her desk a safe distance away and refused to put in a safety shield. Guyette also forced Bohl to use contaminated equipment, according to the lawsuit.
“Yesterday I picked up the phone to answer it and the receiver was literally wet and sticky in my hand. While she was on a conference call this morning, she took the phone into the bathroom with her, I literally watched her bring it in there from the selectman’s room and could hear the conversation because she had it on speaker phone. Then she wanted me to use her phone, that she just took into the bathroom with her, to take the voicemail messages off of it,” Bohl wrote to Bartlett, according to the lawsuit.
Bartlett’s response to Guyette’s treatment was to put Bohl, who suffers from asthma, in the town hall basement to work on “special projects.”
Part of her basement duties included working on absentee ballots, which garnered a rebuke from Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan. Scanlan told Bartlett that Guyette has the legal duty to handle the absentee ballots, and Bohl’s position was an “usurpation” of Guyette’s duties.
Bohl’s lawsuit claims that making her carry the heavy boxes up and down stairs constituted retaliation.
Guyette’s parents tested positive for COVID-19 on June 7, according to court records. Guyette also had tested positive by the time she showed up at town hall for a meeting, where she exposed several people, according to the suit. Guyette was forced to go home and quarantine, but Bohl said she was seen around town during her quarantine not wearing a facemask.
Bohl said in her statement on Thursday that Guyette told her on June 21 that she had tested positive again for the virus. Guyette was not supposed to be able to go back to work until she tested negative twice, but Bohl said she only had one negative test result before coming back to work.
“(Fire) Chief (Ed) Walker had said that in order for (Guyette) to return to work, she was supposed to have two negative tests in a row, but they allowed her to come back with only 1 negative test and a doctor’s note,” Bohl wrote. “Linda did not tell her doctor’s office that she had tested positive on June 21st and they wrote her return to work note without that knowledge.”
Guyette had a meeting with Bartlett and Bohl on June 30 about taking steps to protect Bohl.
Guyette’s attorney, Anne Rice, was unavailable for comment. Guyette issued a statement earlier this month disputing that she knew about her COVID-19 status until June 10.
The town hired The Leddy Group, a human resources firm, to investigate Bohl’s complaints. Leddy investigator Sandra Conley found Guyette had created a hostile work environment.
Conley’s report contains the statement that Guyette tested positive on June 7.
Guyette stated in a July Facebook comment that she tested positive on June 10. Later, in August after the Leddy investigation, Guyette gave the date in another Facebook post as June 10. Guyette also complained about being required to wear a facemask at work.
Guyette reportedly swore at and screamed at Bohl during her tenure working in the office, and at times other town employees were concerned, according to the Leddy report.
“On July 15, the yelling and use of extreme profanity towards the complainant were so loud that concerned employees went to the Town Administrator for assistance. Upon arrival, Ms. Guyette yelled and used extreme profanity towards him,” the Leddy report states.
The Leddy report also states that Guyette was unprofessional to residents who went to her office for services.
“Ms. Guyette is alleged at times to hold residents’ car registration, dog license, or other paperwork and insist that they pick it up in person instead of mailing if there was not a stamped self-addressed envelope provided,” the report states. “Ms. Guyette’s speakerphone was on, and the complainant alleges to have heard a resident ‘begging’ Ms. Guyette to mail her dog licenses because she was afraid to come to the Town office to pick them up. She was afraid to go to the Town Hall due to COVID-19. Ms. Guyette was alleged to have not accommodated this individual.”
Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay has said the town is unable to discuss the controversy. Guyette is an elected official and not answerable to selectmen or town administration.