Former firefighters sues Boston

Boston City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. 

 Chris Van Buskirk/MassLive

A Muslim former firefighter in Boston sued the city Tuesday for $8.3 million after officials rejected a religious exemption request for COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies in 2021 and placed him on unpaid administrative leave for non-compliance, according to a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County Superior Court.

Michael Browder Jr. filed the suit, which accuses city officials of treating him differently than his non-Black colleagues, embarrassing him, creating personal hardship and affecting his chances for a firefighting job in New Hampshire. A string of people have sued the city as a result of COVID-era vaccination rules.