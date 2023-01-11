CPAC

A golden statue of former president Donald Trump by artist Tommy Zegan is on display at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on Feb. 27.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

A former aide to U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign has accused a prominent conservative advocate of sexually groping him after a campaign stop in October.

The aide said Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, fondled him as he drove Schlapp from a late-night stop at Manuel’s Tavern to his hotel near Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.