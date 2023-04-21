The Litchfield police officer who is accusing Chief Benjamin Sargent of sexual harassment (at left) speaks with her lawyers following her testimony at trial at Merrimack District Court on April 21, 2023.
Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent looks back toward his family at his trial at Merrimack District Court on Friday.
Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent carries documents as he leaves the courtroom during a break in his trial at Merrimack District Court on April 21, 2023.
Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent never propositioned a recently hired officer, but his entire alcohol-fueled conversation with her on New Year’s Eve 2021 was “wildly inappropriate,” the officer testified Friday.
Five times, Sargent told officer Taylor Dezotell that he had a “Taylor problem,” and while evasive about what that meant, he eventually relayed that he loved her, Dezotell testified.
“The entire conversation was wildly inappropriate,” Dezotell testified in Merrimack District Court.
Friday was the second day of trial for Sargent, who faces a charge of official oppression, a charge brought against public officials who use their office for personal gain.
Although the Class B misdemeanor carries no possible jail sentence and the fine is small, Sargent, 43, would lose his police certification permanently if he is convicted. He would not speak to a reporter during a break in the trial.
The trial does not involve a jury. Circuit Court Judge Mark Derby will decide the outcome.
Last June, the town announced that Sargent had been on leave since the previous January, which corresponds with the time of the incident.
Court papers have said that a suicidal Sargent made repeated telephone calls to Dezotell. He suggested he had a crush on her and suggested she visit his house with a bottle of wine. The contact included telephone calls of more than an hour and text messages.
Most of Friday’s testimony involved cross examination. Defense lawyer Eric Wilson got Dezotell to admit to some lies to a previous employer.
And he asked about why she did not bring up details such as Sargent’s “I love you” statement and words such as “unwanted” or “uncomfortable” in her initial memo about the situation. Dezotell said she didn’t mention the love comment because she was embarrassed.
“The reason the memo was written was because the entire situation was unwanted. The entire situation was inherently uncomfortable,” she testified.
She acknowledged that Sargent never spoke about sex, asked for sexual favors or discussed sexual activity.
Also testifying was Litchfield Police Capt. Tom Scotti, who fielded Dezotell’s complaint and gave her advice on how to file it. He acknowledged engaging in “locker room talk” with Sargent about Dezotell and other women in town.
Their banter included the remark that Dezotell “looked so good you can’t even look at her.”
Judge Derby has already ruled that statement inadmissible. But Assistant Attorney General Joe Fincham and Wilson argued for five minutes whether Scotti could testify about any similar statements.
When Derby eventually ruled that the prosecutor could ask about other remarks, Scotti said he couldn’t recall any others.
Twice lawyers and the judge went to a locked courtroom to discuss whether Dezotell could answer questions about any conversation she had with her lawyer about testimony from the previous day of trial, which was on March 23.
Dezotell’s lawyer, anti-corruption lawyer Andrea Amodeo Vickery, was in court for the trial. She said Dezotell has filed a complaint with the New Hampshire Human Rights Commission, but it is on hold pending the outcome of the trial. She now works for the Stratham Police Department.
Litchfield officials have refused to answer any questions about the matter. An email sent Friday about Sargent’s employment status and salary was not answered.