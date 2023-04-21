Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent trial
Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent looks back toward his family at his trial at Merrimack District Court on Friday.

Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent never propositioned a recently hired officer, but his entire alcohol-fueled conversation with her on New Year’s Eve 2021 was “wildly inappropriate,” the officer testified Friday.

Five times, Sargent told officer Taylor Dezotell that he had a “Taylor problem,” and while evasive about what that meant, he eventually relayed that he loved her, Dezotell testified.